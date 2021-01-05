Delta 9 to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event - Thursday, January 7, 2021

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN)(OTCQX:VRNDF), is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses.

Delta 9 today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7 at 4:00 PM EST. John Arbuthnot, founder and CEO of Delta 9 will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast URL Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39357

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Delta 9, and to watch Delta 9's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup, or you can call Ian Chadsey directly at 204-898-7722

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Contact:

Name: Ian Chadsey

Phone: 204-898-7722

Email: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

