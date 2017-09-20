Delphi, BlackBerry partner on self-driving software system

A Blackberry sign is seen in front of their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada in this June 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

(Reuters) - Auto suppliers Delphi Automotive Plc and BlackBerry Ltd will partner on a software operating system for self-driving cars, the partners said on Wednesday.

Delphi already has developed a turnkey self-driving system called CSLP that it plans to begin selling to smaller automakers in 2019, for production in 2021. Most larger vehicle manufacturers are developing their own self-driving systems.

Glen De Vos, Delphi's chief technology officer, said BlackBerry QNX would provide an operating system that was already certified to high levels of safety for Delphi's CSLP system, which uses software developed by Delphi's Ottomatika unit.

"You have to have all these pieces together, otherwise what you have is a demo," De Vos said at a media briefing.

BlackBerry said its operating system would help guard against cyber attacks, malware and system malfunctions - critical concerns for self-driving vehicles.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)