Delorean Corporation Limited (ASX:DEL) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

Delorean Corporation Limited's (ASX:DEL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Renewable Energy industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.8x and even P/S above 16x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Delorean's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

The revenue growth achieved at Delorean over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Delorean, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Delorean's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 22%. Revenue has also lifted 27% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 9.1% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Delorean's P/S falls short of its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

The fact that Delorean currently trades at a low P/S relative to the industry is unexpected considering its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider industry forecast. When we see industry-like revenue growth but a lower than expected P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing downward pressure on the share price. medium-term

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Delorean (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

