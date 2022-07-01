Delon Wright to Wizards
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to sign with the Washington Wizards, his agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
