Delon Wright fittingly blocks Kelly Oubre Jr. to end Raps-Wizards series

Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright had the last laugh in his feud with Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

It was petty poetry at its absolute finest.

The Toronto Raptors ended the Washington Wizards’ season with a 102-92 win in Game 6 on Friday — fittingly capping off the victory with a Delon Wright block on his old pal Kelly Oubre Jr., as time winded down late in the fourth quarter.





Justice was served for Wright who, over the past couple days, has been on the receiving end of several verbal blows from Oubre. The Wizards forward had some choice words for Delon after Toronto’s Game 5 win which saw the Raptors guard tally 11 of his bench-high 18 points in the fourth Q.

“The next game is a different story. We’re back at home. Just like Delon doesn’t play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home. You can kind of chalk it up as the same story,” Oubre said.

He cleared the air a bit Friday, exclaiming admiration for Wright as a player, but made it clear he believes any trash-talk war wouldn’t end well for Wright.

“I’m not trying to do this psychological warfare. (Wright) can take it very personally, but at the end of the day if you want to go to war I’m the wrong person to go to war against, because if I die I’mma come back to life and kill you,” Oubre said, according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Asked his thought on Oubre’s junk-talk, Wright stayed composed.

“Yeah I saw (the comments). That’s just his opinion. I didn’t play as good as I did at home there but he made it sound like I was just a total bust. We’ll see (in) Game 6,” he said, according to the Canadian Press, before implying he may have a longer response “when” the Raptors win.

He gave the people what they wanted, calling the block on Oubre the “highlight of my series.”

He also threw a little playful shade on Twitter, too.

Best play of the series ‍♂️ https://t.co/1yVByhPDGJ — Delon Wright (@delonwright) April 28, 2018





How did Oubre back up his talk on Friday, you ask? He picked up just three points while shooting 14 percent from the field in 26 minutes.

Toronto’s ‘Bench Mob’ was also aided with the return of Fred Van Vleet who saw just 3 minutes in Game 1 and was sidelined with an injury the past four contests.

FVV grabbed recorded five points, four boards and 4 assists in 19 minutes while going +12 in the elimination game.

