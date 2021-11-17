Deloitte Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Anders McKenzie, Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte ("Deloitte" or the "Company") and national co-leader of the Technology Fast 50 program, joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the 2021 winners of the Technology Fast 50 program's four categories: Enterprise Fast 15, Technology Fast 50, Companies-to-Watch and the new category, Clean Technology.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program ranks growing technology companies, public or private, and includes all related industry sectors - communications, media, software, hardware, life sciences and healthcare, and clean energy.

The awards are presented in five distinct categories that characterize and define the unique strengths of Canadian innovation. Enterprise Fast 15 - top 15 companies with a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020; Fast 50 – a minimum revenue of $50 thousand in 2017 and $5 million in 2020; Clean technology - top clean innovators providing processes, goods or services that reduces environmental impacts; and Companies to watch - Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50 candidates.

Participating in the Technology Fast 50 competition can help companies to develop their business by increasing their visibility and giving them access to the Technology Fast 50 program's unique network of highly successful executives.

For more information about Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program, send an email to the national Fast 50 team at fast50@deloitte.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/17/c0281.html