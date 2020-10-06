Dell’s UltraSharp 32 HDR takes on Apple’s ProDisplay with 2,000 mini-LED zones

Designed for creative professionals and boasting rich color accuracy, Dell’s new 31.5-inch UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor (UP3221Q) display boasts over 2,000 mini-LED backlit dimming zones on its IPS panel to bring deep blacks and bright whites. And priced at $5,000 when it goes on sale on November 5, the UltraSharp 32 HDR goes after the same creative audience that rival Apple is targeting with its ProDisplay XDR. Although both panels share a similar diagonal measurement, Apple’s monitor ships with a higher 6K resolution whereas the UltraSharp comes in at 4K.

The Dell’s 4K, 60Hz panel covers 99.8% of the wide DCI-P3 color space, can reach 1,000 nits of brightness, and supports the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 specification with excellent HDR quality. With Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you can easily daisy chain two of these panels together for an even larger, more immersive digital canvas. Those who need additional color accuracy can rely on the built-in Calman Powered colorimeter for on-demand calibration.

The best news? Unlike with Apple’s display, you won’t have to pay a $999 premium to get the stand for the UltraSharp.

Ultrasharp 24 USB-C (U2421E) and

In addition to its professional 32-inch monitor, Dell also announced two new monitors that will be more suitable — and affordable — for the home office. The UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor comes with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio display, and a built-in USB-C hub for single-cable connectivity between your screen and favorite laptop. It has DP 1.4, HDMI 1.4, 1x USB Type-C with Power Delivery up to 90 watts, 1x USB Type-C downstream up to 15 watt, 1x DP out, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 with charging, 1x audio line, and 1x RJ45. The monitor retails for $449.

Ultrasharp 34 USB-C (U3421WE)

