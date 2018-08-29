Dell Technologies Championship 2018: Tee times, how to watch Tiger Woods live

In his first FedExCup playoffs appearance since 2013, Tiger Woods shot a solid yet unspectacular 4-under at The Northern Trust last week. Next up: the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

Tiger enters the Dell Technologies Championship at No. 25 (1,212 points) in the FedExCup standings, 2,405 points behind leader Bryson DeChambeau, who won The Northern Trust.

Here's how to watch Tiger Woods and the rest of the field live at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

Dell Technologies Championship tee times, pairings

Tiger Woods will tee off Friday on No. 10 at 8:51 a.m. ET along with Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie. You can see tee times and pairings for the full field at the Dell Technologies Championship below.

Round 1: Friday, Aug. 31 (all times Eastern)

No. 1 tee 8:15 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink 8:27 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Ted Potter, Jr. 8:39 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley 8:51 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker 9:03 a.m.: Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley 9:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na 9:27 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Tway 9:39 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, James Hahn 12:40 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman, Tyrrell Hatton 12:52 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, J.J. Spaun 1:04 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner 1:16 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith 1:28 p.m.: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose 1:40 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed 1:52 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jamie Lovemark, J.B. Holmes 2:04 p.m.: Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Ollie Schniederjans 2:16 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner No. 10 tee No. 10 tee 8:15 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar 8:27 a.m.: Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson 8:39 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer 8:51 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie 9:03 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas 9:15 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson 9:27 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim 9:39 a.m.: Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee 12:40 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker 12:52 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Hideki Matsuyama, Rafa Cabrera Bello 1:04 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, Ryan Armour 1:16 p.m.: Austin Cook, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 1:28 p.m.: Andrew Landry, Luke List, Brian Harman 1:40 p.m.: Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood 1:52 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein 2:04 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer

Round 2: Saturday, Sept. 1 (all times Eastern)

No. 1 tee 8:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney 8:27 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Piercy 8:39 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott 8:51 a.m.: Austin Cook, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland 9:03 a.m.: Brian Harman, Andrew Landry, Luke List 9:15 a.m.: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Kyle Stanley 9:27 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein 9:39 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace, Tom Hoge 12:40 p.m.: Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan 12:52 p.m.: Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson 1:04 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer 1:16 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie, Tiger Woods 1:28 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas 1:40 p.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson 1:52 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Charley Hoffman, Michael Kim 2:04 p.m.: Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee 2:16 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner No. 10 tee 8:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman 8:27 a.m.: Charles Howell III, J.J. Spaun, Henrik Stenson 8:39 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele 8:51 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith, Aaron Wise 9:03 a.m.: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose 9:15 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed 9:27 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Keith Mitchell 9:39 a.m.: Russell Knox, Ollie Schniederjans, Scott Stallings 9:51 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Brian Stuard 12:40 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk 12:52 p.m.: Whee Kim, Ryan Moore, Ted Potter, Jr. 1:04 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler 1:16 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker, Jordan Spieth 1:28 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Rory McIlroy, Pat Perez 1:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na, Jon Rahm 1:52 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Troy Merritt, Kevin Tway 2:04 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, James Hahn, Jhonattan Vegas

PGA Tour TV & live-streaming schedule:

Dell Technologies Championship



Golf Channel will have live coverage of Rounds 1-2 of the Dell Technologies Championship on Friday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and Saturday starting at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will have live coverage of Round 3 beginning at 1 p.m. with CBS taking over at 3 p.m. On Monday, Golf Channel will start final-round coverage at 11:30 a.m. with CBS taking over at 1:30 p.m.

Live TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday: Golf Channel (2:30-6:30 p.m.) Saturday: Golf Channel (3-6:30 p.m.) Sunday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-6 p.m.) Monday: Golf Channel (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (1:30-6 p.m.)

You can also live stream the Dell Technologies Championship at GolfChannel.com, PGA Tour live and via NBC Sports (Sunday and Monday).

PGA Tour Live's Friday and Saturday streams will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Featured Groups, including Tiger Woods. After the Featured Groups, Live will transition to Featured Holes coverage on Friday and Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Sunday's and Monday's Featured Holes coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m. PGA Tour Live also can be viewed on Twitter.

