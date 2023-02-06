Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid slump in demand for PCs

Simon Hunt
·1 min read
Computer company Dell is set to slash 6,650 jobs as it wrestles with a downturn in demand for PCs.

The move by the Austin, Texas-based business amounts to a 5% reduction in the workforce, according to reports by Bloomberg. It follows a 6% decline in revenues in the three months to October 2022, and makes Dell the latest IT business to shrink its workforce in 2023 following similar moves by Microsoft, Google and Salesforce in January.

In a note to employees, Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that previous cost-cutting measures like pausing hiring and limiting travel expenses was no longer enough, and the firm made the move because market conditions “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”

“We’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger,” he said. “We will be ready when the market rebounds.”

Dell has 2,220 staff in the UK, according to its most recent filing with Companies House. That would mean around 110 job cuts in the UK if the workforce was slashed by 5%.

More than half of Dell’s revenues come from sales of personal computers, but the firm saw a 37% slump in shipments at the tail end of last year, according to data from industry analyst IDC.

There have been over 88,000 tech layoffs worldwide since the start of the year, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi.

A Dell spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is being updated

