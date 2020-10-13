Dell Prime Day Sale 2020: 7 deals you can’t afford to miss

Dell has rolled out Prime Day 2020 discounts across a range of its laptops. Whether you’re looking for a portable two-in-one computer or a gaming machine, chances are you can save a ton in Dell’s sale. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of products, though, and that’s why we’ve compiled here the seven best offers from Dell’s Prime Day 2020 lineup.





– $730, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best ultrabooks on the market and it’s down to its lowest price ever in Dell’s Prime Day 2020 sale. The Dell XPS 13 is available for $730 on Dell’s website, $120 less than its usual $850 price tag.

The Dell XPS 13’s biggest highlight is its nearly borderless 13-inch 1080p screen. The absence of those bezels has allowed Dell to fit the XPS 13 in a compact 11-inch form factor. Despite the portable design, the XPS 13 has plenty of brawn thanks to the Intel 10th-Gen Core i5 chip, 128GB SSD storage which can be expanded via a MicroSD card, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard.





– $900, was $1,200

With a $300 price cut, Dell’s Alienware Aurora R9 is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a powerful gaming rig under $1,000. It features a futuristic and whizzy exterior on the outside and inside, comes equipped with Intel’s 9th-Gen Core i5 six-core chipset and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card. Apart from that, you’ll find 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

You can acquire the Dell Alienware Aurora R9 for $900, a $300 discount on its original $1,200 price with the “DBAWAP2” coupon code.





– $950, was $1050

