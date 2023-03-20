Delivery of ‘troubled’ Ajax replacement tanks delayed another four years

An Ajax Ares armoured fighting vehicle on the training range at Bovington Camp - AFP/BEN BIRCHALL

The Army's fleet of "troubled" new light tanks has been delayed another four years after the "overly complicated" design had to be changed.

However, payments towards the £5.5 billion cost of the new Ajax armoured vehicles will resume after ministers concluded the programme is "turning a corner".

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Monday it will pay £480 million this month after halting payments to General Dynamics more than two years ago.

The reconnaissance vehicles had been due to enter service in 2017, but the project has been repeatedly delayed, with problems including noise and vibration which injured soldiers.

The Ajax fleet is not now expected to be fully operational until 2029, with ageing Warrior vehicles, which had been earmarked for destruction, remaining in service until then.

In a written statement to MPs, Alex Chalk, defence procurement minister, said payments would resume with around half of what has been held back since December 2020 passed immediately to the contractor.

Mr Chalk said: "Given the satisfactory progress against the programme, the department will resume payments this month, starting with a payment of £480m.

"Restarting payments to General Dynamics reflects the fact that the programme continues to return to a firm footing and supports the delivery of the schedule to deliver operational capability."

He said further payments for 589 of the fighting vehicles will be made against a "new schedule and its milestones".

However, a defence source familiar with the programme, which had been described by the MoD in the past as “troubled” said some of the assumptions that were made about the design had been shown to be not valid, requiring modification.

Adding extra requirements as the programme was underway further “overly complicated” the situation, the source said.

In particular, signing a contract to manufacture the vehicle before the design had been settled meant the MoD “lost sight of some of the risks”.

Story continues

Modifications to seating mounts, harnesses and hand controllers should better protect the vehicle’s crew.

The Ajax programme has been beset with problems since the contract was awarded to General Dynamics and has been criticised regularly by parliament's watchdog.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, has previously said the MoD made “fundamental mistakes in its planning and management” of the project, which was “deeply flawed from the outset”.

Disputed problem

A dispute between the MoD and General Dynamics over what was causing the noise and vibration issues and who was responsible for paying to fix the problems has been partly responsible for the extra delay to the programme.

A defence source said part of the problem was the “vast” number of requirements for the new vehicle, a situation made worse by the MoD’s insistence that new capability be added to the programme as technology matured.

The Ajax family of vehicles is based around a reconnaissance platform which incorporates a suite of sophisticated surveillance cameras and other sensors, plus new 40mm cannon. Other variants include engineering and recovery vehicles, with the common hull expected to bring financial and other savings across the life of the programme.

In a statement the MoD said the fixed-price contract “remains within its originally approved budget level” of £5.5bn, of which just over 60 per cent had already been paid to the contractor.

John Healey, shadow defence secretary, said: "The Conservatives are shelling out billions more of taxpayers' money on a project which is already six years late and won't fully deliver until the end of this decade.

"The Defence Secretary has made Ajax central to the future of the Army and the UK's ability to fulfil our Nato obligations, yet after 13 years and £4 billion investment the Army has still not got a single deployable vehicle.

"It is clear the Government can't deliver value for public money or the equipment our forces need to fight."