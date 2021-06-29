Delivery customer claims she got ‘catfished’ after ordering dinner online

Shock'N Shrimp

A woman who says she ordered a “Shock’N Shrimp” dinner online claims she got plenty of shock but not very much shrimp.

The Chicago-based TikToker, who goes by the username @rainaltmodel, is currently going viral after claiming she received packaged, frozen food after ordering what was advertised as a hot meal from a local restaurant.

It’s an allegation that comes after several viral moments involving food delivery services. Earlier this summer, a delivery driver went viral after sharing his heartbreaking response to a $1 tip. A few months earlier, a TikToker drew praise after giving a huge tip to a delivery driver who crashed their car.

In this latest situation, it wasn’t the driver that drew attention — it was the food itself. As @rainaltmodel claimed in her video, she ordered a dish called “Shock’N Shrimp” from a local restaurant. The dish, @rainaltmodel said, was advertised as a vegan shrimp substitute.

“You guys, I just got catfished so hard by this freaking restaurant,” she said in the clip while showing a photo of the menu item. “It looks like a cooked meal, right?”

“I want to emphasize that I ordered this from a restaurant,” @rainaltmodel added. “Not a grocery store but a restaurant.”

From there, @rainaltmodel revealed what she claims to have received instead — a box of frozen food, labeled with the name “Shock’N Shrimp.”

“Literally a box of frozen food,” she claimed. “When I say that it was frozen, I mean frozen.”

As it turns out, Shock’N Shrimp is a brand of frozen, vegan shrimp alternative snacks. According to Good2Go Veggie, the company that makes the product Shock’N Shrimp is sold in both restaurants and grocery stores.

However, @rainaltmodel’s issue was that the product was allegedly marketed as a cooked meal online. She did not name the restaurant she ordered from, nor the food delivery app she used.

This isn’t the first time TikTokers have shared their confusion around a food delivery service. In the past, users on the app have frequently discussed “ghost kitchens,” which are delivery-only restaurants often based out of other restaurants. Other times, users have debated who’s to blame when delivery drivers get low tips.

Story continues

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you liked this story, check out this article on a prank that divided TikTok.

More from In The Know:

Woman claims neighbor called police over her “dressing inappropriately”

Amazon shoppers love this 2-in-1 hair straightener and curler

These inexpensive silky-soft pillowcases on Amazon are good for your hair and your skin

The 3 most affordable meal delivery kits for cooking at home

The post Delivery customer claims she got ‘catfished’ after ordering dinner online appeared first on In The Know.