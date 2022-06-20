Deliveroo picks up Grimble as chief financial officer

Deliveroo has appointed Scilla Grimble as CFO (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Food delivery service Deliveroo has appointed Scilla Grimble as chief financial officer (CFO) replacing Adam Miller who will step down from the business in September.

Grimble is currently CFO at comparison site MoneySupermarket.com a post she has held since 2019.

She was previously interim CFO at high street retailer Marks & Spencer and also director of group finance, and has held a range of senior finance and leadership roles at Tesco.

Prior to that, Grimble spent 10 years at UBS where she was managing director and head of consumer and retail investment banking for the EMEA region. She is also currently a non-executive director at house developers Taylor Wimpey.

Grimble will join Deliveroo “no later” than June 2023 an until then Deliveroo has appointed David Hancock, currently vice-president of investor relations at the business, to serve as interim CFO. As an interim appointment he will not join the board at Deliveroo.

Claudia Arney, chair of Deliveroo, said: “I am delighted to welcome Scilla to Deliveroo and the board is confident that her highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to build our business.”

Grimble added: “It’s an exciting opportunity to help build the definitive online food company and I look forward to working with the team as they drive the business forward to profitability.”

Miller said: “Now is the right time for change, both for me and Deliveroo. I am proud of everything that Deliveroo has achieved over the past few years. The business has performed well and has great potential.”