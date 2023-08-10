Deliveroo eyes first ever dividend amid resilient demand

Moped delivery drivers have been targeted in a crackdown on illegal working (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

One of London’s best-known tech unicorns could be about to declare its first ever dividend after it cheered resilient customer demand.

Meal delivery app Deliveroo is preparing to issue a £250 million capital return to shareholders, with either a special dividend, a tender offer or a share buyback on the table as potential mechanisms as it upped its earnings forecasts.

CEO Will Shu told the Standard: “Given we’re well ahead we’re confidently saying we’re going to propose a return to shareholders.

“We’ve got our investment pot, we’ve got our rainy day fund and now we’ve got surplus money to give back.

“We’re going to be consulting with shareholders to figure out what works...typically the three options are a share buyback, a tender offer or a special dividend.”

The company said it will decide on a method for the capital return by September. Its shares rose 3.3% to 128p this morning.

The prospect of a potential dividend marks a milestone in the The London-based firm’s treacherous path to profitability.

Once hailed a “British tech success story” by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, Deliveroo’s fortunes took a turn after its botched IPO saw shares tumble as a number of major investors, including Aviva, BMO and Legal and General said they would not be participating, citing concerns over the firm’s gig economy-style employment practices and fears turning a profit could be permanently out of reach.

But the business today upgraded its earnings guidance after a robust first-half performance saw losses narrow.

Deliveroo said it would make pre-tax earnings of between £60-80 million, ahead of the £20-50 million it previously guided, after losses fell to £82.9 million from £153.8 million the previous year.

Neil Shah, Director of Research at Edison Group comments: “With ‘cutting back’ on the minds of many consumers, Deliveroo’s interim results display its commitment to its delivery of resilient and adaptable business.

“Its strategic focuses of streamlining marketing efforts, optimizing overheads, and harnessing the power of advertising, seem to be positioning the company well.”

“The decision to return £250 million of structural surplus capital to shareholders...reflects Deliveroo’s commitment to rewarding its investors.”

Revenue climbed 5% to just over £1 billion for the first six months of the year, as average order sizes grew 10% to £24.20. Order numbers slipped back 6% to 145 million.

Demand in the UK held up, with order numbers broadly flat.

Shu told the Standard Hawaiian food had become the most popular in London, after a surge in demand for Poké bowls. Semi-skimmed milk, bananas and white wine were the most popular grocery orders in the capital.

Staff costs rose 15% despite a wave of hundreds of redundancies announced earlier in the year, but Shu said there were no further job cuts planned for the rest of 2023.