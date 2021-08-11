Deliveroo demand holds up despite lockdown easing

Deliveroo rider

Deliveroo has said demand for its services has held up despite Covid restrictions easing.

The food delivery firm narrowed its losses in the first half of this year, posting a pre-tax loss of £104.8m, as against £128.4m a year earlier.

It was the first set of results from the company since it floated on the stock market in March.

Shares tumbled from the initial offer price but have since regained some ground.

Cooped-up consumers flocked to order from Deliveroo during the earlier stages of the pandemic, when restaurants were closed and people switched to home deliveries.

The firm said it expected consumer behaviour to moderate later in the year, but it remained "excited about the opportunity ahead".

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said: "We are seeing strong growth and engagement across our marketplace as lockdowns continue to ease.

"Demand has been high amongst consumers. We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK.

"At the same time, more riders are choosing to continue to work with the company because they value the work we offer."

Deliveroo initially listed on the London stock exchange at 390p a share, but the price fell sharply on the opening day of trading, 31 March.

This week, its shares rallied on the news that German rival Delivery Hero had bought a 5% stake in the company worth £284m.