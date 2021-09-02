Deliverect announces the first annual "International Food Delivery Day" to celebrate the hospitality industry

This new holiday recognises those who have made food delivery possible -- before, during and after COVID-19

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- On the 8 September, Deliverect , a scale-up that connects UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Takeaway.com, and more delivery companies directly to restaurants by POS system, is celebrating the first annual International Food Delivery Day (IFDD) in collaboration with its customers. This new holiday honours the restaurateurs, staff, chefs and delivery drivers, along with Deliverect's extended ecosystem of partners, who make food delivery possible.

Whether a restaurant worker, driver, owner, vendor or customer — this day shines light on everyone who continues to support the restaurant industry, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate, Deliverect will be hosting events in major cities around the world, featuring giveaways, special menu items, music and more.

When relying so heavily on an online service, it is easy to forget those behind the scenes who make it all possible. Deliverect is marking this day by recognising everyone who works hard to make sure individuals all over the world can enjoy a delicious meal, anywhere, any time.

During the pandemic, food delivery saw a 79% increase in online orders in the first quarter of 2021, nearly doubling its forecasted growth rate globally. This is a stat Deliverect saw come to life when the company helped to process an average of more than 1 million orders per week in the last year, a 750% increase from the year before.

"When Deliverect was founded in 2018, I knew food delivery would be a key part of restaurants operations, and success," said Zhong Xu, co-founder and CEO of Deliverect. "As a result of the pandemic, the food delivery industry went into hypergrowth. With online food delivery services expected to reach $192.16 billion (£140b) in 2025 , it is safe to say that food delivery is here to stay.

Today, the team at Deliverect is thrilled to see the first ever International Food Delivery Day come to life to celebrate everyone who works very hard to ensure customers get to enjoy their meal deliveries."

Communities near and far are invited to take part in celebrating to show support for food businesses around the world. Ways to get involved include:

Customers

Support your favorite restaurant and delivery platform

Share pictures of your favorite delivery foods on your social channels and tag your favorite restaurants

Give a special thank you to your delivery driver, server or other restaurant staff

Attend our IFDD events and celebrate with us!

Restaurants

Offer special discounts on delivery platforms for IFDD to create awareness towards end consumers and help your restaurant customers

Use your social media channels to create buzz, tagging the partners you are most grateful for!

Give t-shirts, stickers or other swag to your customers and staff

For more information on how to participate in any of the International Food Delivery Day activities, please visit fooddeliveryday.org and check us out on Instagram and Facebook .

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online order management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Doordash, Zomato, etc.), allowing 13,000+ establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com .

