Delisting of Instruments

Nordea Bank Abp.

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below instruments. Last trading day is set to 2021-12-21.

Name

ISIN

BULL EU UTMOBE

SE0009158504

BULL SE UTDMOM

SE0007130398

BULL SE UTDMO1

SE0011416163

Attachment


