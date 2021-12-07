Delisting of Instruments
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below instruments. Last trading day is set to 2021-12-21.
Name
ISIN
BULL EU UTMOBE
SE0009158504
BULL SE UTDMOM
SE0007130398
BULL SE UTDMO1
SE0011416163
Attachment
