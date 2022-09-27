Delisting of Exor’s Ordinary Shares From Euronext Milan

Amsterdam, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcements by Exor (“Exor” or the “Company”) on 12 August and 12 September, the Company hereby announces that the delisting of its ordinary shares (ISIN NL0012059018) from Euronext Milan is effective as of the date hereof, as determined by Borsa Italiana on 12 August.



Starting from the date hereof, Exor’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed solely on Euronext Amsterdam.









