Delisting of Certificates
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2022-04-08.
ISIN
SE0015668264
SE0014436648
SE0016281711
SE0015668314
SE0016131999
SE0013923380
SE0015941869
SE0016135339
SE0016132187
SE0014827218
SE0016132260
SE0017073935
SE0016795439
SE0014448379
SE0016281752
SE0016134985
SE0015483714
SE0014816401
SE0016132146
SE0011752781
SE0015225941
SE0015236799
SE0011753268
SE0015664412
SE0016134993
SE0016132179
SE0015664420
SE0013925914
SE0013923323
SE0013923331
SE0014825634
SE0015483656
SE0014824348
SE0015498910
SE0011753060
SE0015489455
SE0016135313
SE0014440954