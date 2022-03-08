If You're Obsessed With Pasta, Our New Magazine Will Be Your Love Language

Photo credit: Sarah Ciceneros



When you need an easy-to-follow recipe for soup or a step-by-step guide to make something complicated like soufflé, Delish is there for you. When you want to know what brand is the best for frozen pizzas or waffles, we've got your back. And now, you don't need to depend on an internet search to get the information you need...because Delish has launched a quarterly magazine in conjunction with our Delish Unlimited All Access program. Get excited!

Our latest issue is on newsstands TODAY and we couldn't be more excited because it covers a topic that's especially near and dear to our hearts: pasta! The Delish team is full of certified carb lovers who have serious opinions about what type of sauce goes best with fusilli v. linguine and whether you should always have gnocchi within easy reach in your pantry or fridge (spoiler: yes, you should). Inside the magazine you'll learn how to master the TikTok-famous Carbone Rigatoni Vodka at home, discover super-fun twists on classics like Chicken Tikka Masala Alfredo and Pasta Moussaka, and even learn about the best gluten-free pastas. It's the ultimate destination for pasta lovers!

You can pick up the issue on newsstands four times throughout the year. What's inside: fan-favorite and all-new recipes, food features, and photos (of food, obviously) that are guaranteed to make you SO hungry. (Don't say we didn't warn you!) Our first edition of the magazine covered all-things "Breakfast & Brunch", our second issue focused on "Cookouts & Campfires", our third one covered "Everyday Dinners", and our final installment for the year delivered everything you need to know for "Holiday Baking".

The Super-Easy Pastas issue is available right now in grocery stores, on newsstands, and wherever else you get magazines (like Target! Or Whole Foods!). Better yet, you can subscribe to Delish Unlimited All Access to ensure you get all of this year's magazines sent straight to your door.



Let's get cooking, shall we?

