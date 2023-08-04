Delinquency rates on U.S. office loans rise, Moody's finds

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates for U.S. office loans included in new commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) continued to rise in the second quarter, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service on Friday.

The delinquency rate on office loans rose 124 basis points in the quarter to 4.47%, as $1.63 billion in office loans became delinquent from April to June.

“We expect office defaults to continue to build through 2023 as office refinancing standards have been tightened by higher office vacancy levels and growing concerns over the long-term implications of hybrid work for lease demand,” said the report, published Friday.

In many cities, office buildings have faced high vacancy rates as remote work, which took off during the COVID pandemic, has remained popular.

CMBS issuance also increased slightly in the second quarter to $3.7 billion from $3.3 billion in the first quarter. Office loans made up 18.5% in the second quarter. There were five new conduit, or standard, CMBS deals in the second quarter vs four deals in the first, according to Moody's.

Four of the 10 largest newly delinquent loans in Q2 2023 were secured by office loans.

The delinquency rate on regional mall loans increased from 20.13% in March to finish the quarter at 21.41% in June, said Moody’s. Four of the top 10 newly delinquent loans in Q2 2023 were similarly secured by regional malls.

Multifamily and hotel delinquency rates increased slightly to 1.37% and 5.79% in June, from 1.22% and 5.63%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter. The retail delinquency rate also increased 13 basis points during the quarter, to 8.03%. (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)