This ‘Delightfully Soft’ Weighted Blanket Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Can’t Wait to Go to Bed

The past year has taught us that your mental health is just as important as your physical well-being. Perhaps that's why thousands of people who struggle with anxiety, have trouble sleeping, or just want to feel comforted are turning to weighted blankets like the Degrees of Comfort Dual-Sided Weighted Blanket, available at Amazon.

Studies published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine show that wrapping yourself in a cozy weighted blanket can help relieve stress and anxiety, as well as insomnia. According to the American Journal of Occupational Therapy, the extra weight placed on your body causes deep pressure stimulation, which can have calming effects.

Like traditional weighted blankets, this best-selling Degrees of Comfort weighted throw blanket adds pressure to mimic the soothing feeling of being held or hugged, and ultimately, calmed. Amazon reviewers say the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket gives them the "best sleep ever" and calls it their "safe space."

One Amazon shopper even admits, "I didn't know I needed a weighted blanket, but now I don't think I can live without one. It's warm and cozy. Feels like I'm being hugged. I love it."

The Degrees of Comfort blanket comes in various weight options, ranging from five to 20 pounds, making it ideal for both children and adults. The blanket is filled with hypoallergenic and eco-friendly glass beads, which are sectioned off internally for even weight distribution. The beads give the blanket heft without attracting unnecessary warmth, making it great for hot sleepers.

So how do you pick the right weight for you? A good rule of thumb is to choose a weight that is about 10 percent of your body weight. For example, if you weigh about 150 pounds, opt for a 15 pound weighted blanket. This way, you'll get the soothing benefits of deep touch pressure, without feeling constricted.

While this weighted blanket has its fair share of calming benefits, what sets it apart is its ultra-soft feel that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of. The dual-sided throw blanket has velvety fleece on one side, and a fuzzy warm material on the other. It's a pretty sweet deal considering that it's practically two blankets for the price of one. Plus, it comes in nine stylish colors that can fit right in with your home decor.

Reviewers love the fabric and feel of this blanket so much that it has earned thousands of perfect star ratings for its "soft and cozy" feel that works its magic to deliver a "deeper, more restful slumber."

"The biggest benefit I noticed with using the blanket is that I fell asleep more quickly and slept more deeply," writes one Amazon shopper who has suffered from insomnia for years. "The weight of the blanket is comforting, and the fabric is delightfully soft and comfortable. Knowing the blanket is there waiting for me makes me eager to head to bed!"

"The weight of this blanket makes me feel like I'm being tucked in nice and tight, like my parents used to do for me when I was a kid," writes another reviewer. "I find I've been waking up during the night less and feel much better rested when the alarm goes off in the morning."

Sink into a deep, restorative sleep and help relieve some of your anxiety with the Degrees of Comfort Dual-Sided Weighted Blanket. At $60, it is one of the more affordable options available to improve your sleep and create a sanctuary for yourself come bedtime.

