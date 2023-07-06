Delighted Princess of Wales gives husband celebratory kiss after he wins £1m polo match

The Prince of Wales is congratulated by his wife after scoring the winning goal - PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

A delighted Princess of Wales gave her husband a celebratory kiss after watching his polo team win a fundraising match that raised more than a million pounds for charity.

The Princess, in a £550 blue Belulah dress and sunglasses, beamed as she embraced Prince William after he scored the winning goal.

She had appeared in good spirits as she watched the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, just a stone’s throw from their home.

The Princess, 41, looked relaxed as she sipped champagne and chatted and laughed to other attendees, among them William’s cousin, Peter Phillips.

Prince William, 41, played in defence, chasing the ball with a sturdy backhand swing and scoring two goals in an intense match. For his second strike, the father-of-three hit the ball with such force he broke his mallet.

The Princess of Wales presents her husband with the winning trophy - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Europe

William played in a number four shirt on the winning US Polo Assn team, alongside Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester City FC.

The Prince faced off against rival teams, BP Healthcare and Standing Rock in the round-robin tournament.

The Princess congratulated her husband as he stepped up after the match to be presented with the trophy, patting his arms with a proud smile.

The Prince of Wales (No 4) played in defence for the winning team - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

It came just hours after the couple returned home from Scotland, where they attended a service of thanksgiving alongside the King and Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral, in Edinburgh.

Since the Prince first participated in the annual polo match in 2006, the event has raised more than £12 million for charity.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Prince chooses to play in this match each year because of the money it raises for the incredible causes Their Royal Highnesses support.

The Princess of Wales looks relaxed in a £550 blue Belulah dress and sunglasses - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Last year, the couple took their black cocker spaniel Orla, and Prince William received a winning kiss from his wife when his team were victorious.

In 2021, the event raised £500,000 for good causes but extra support saw donations soar to £1m last year.

This year, funds raised from the match will be used to support charities including Shout, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint and The Passage.

Among the other charities due to benefit from the event are Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and three baby charities supported by the Princess; Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.