‘Would be delighted’ – Another name added to Barcelona’s midfield wishlist

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have identified a new profile in their ongoing search for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Lamine Camara as the player in question.

It is of course common knowledge across all of football at this point that Barcelona are on the hunt for fresh blood in the ‘pivot’ position with a view to next season.

Yet to source a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, a whole host of names from across the continent have been tipped to link up with the Blaugrana over the coming months.

And, as alluded to above, this weekend, yet another player has been added to the shortlist of Deco and co.

As per Sport, the player in question comes in the form of Lamine Camara.

With the signing of Nico Williams having now been pushed to the top of Barca’s priority list, the club’s board are aware that they may need to get creative in efforts to fund midfield additions.

Camara, as a result, has been earmarked as a potential low-risk, high-reward candidate:

‘Valued at 10 million euros, Metz’s relegation to Ligue 2 means that the Senegalese player will almost certainly change teams this summer.’

And Barcelona, it is understood, have joined the likes of AS Monaco and Galatasaray in keeping a close eye on Camara’s situation.

Not only that, but it is added that the 20-year-old for his part would be ‘delighted to wear the Barca shirt’.

Conor Laird | GSFN