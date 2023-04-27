Rihanna announces she's playing Smurfette in new 'The Smurfs Movie': 'Cool points with my kids'

LAS VEGAS – This is some Smurfin’ good news: Rihanna is now a Smurf.

The music superstar made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Thursday to announce that she's voicing Smurfette in “The Smurfs Movie,” a new live-action/animated hybrid expected in theaters Feb. 14, 2025.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn’t work out,” the pregnant singer joked at the convention for theater owners and studios. In addition to starring and producing, Rihanna is also creating and performing original music for the film.

“This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me," she added. "I’m usually front and center with everything, but (with) this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass.”

'Barbie': New footage shows Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's dolls in the real world

Surprise! Rihanna promotes the upcoming "Smurfs" movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day."

'Transformers: One' cast: Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, more

Paramount also announced an all-star "Transformers: One" animated movie (out June 19, 2024), with Chris Hemsworth voicing young Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry playing young Megatron in a cast that also includes Scarlett Johansson, Laurence Fishburne, Keegan-Michael Key and Jon Hamm.

Chris Rock joins the new 'Paw Patrol' movie

Plus, Chris Rock is joining the stellar voice cast for the upcoming animated adventure "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" (in theaters Sept. 29), which debuted a new trailer at CinemaCon. The film also features Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Kim Kardashian and her kids North and Saint as the main voices.

'It's a huge honor': Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt debut sneak peek of action comedy 'The Fall Guy'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rihanna cast as Smurfette voice in new 'Smurfs' movie at CinemaCon