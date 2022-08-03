Delicious Orie primed and ready for Commonwealth debut

Delicious Orie steps into the ring for the first time on Thursday as the super-heavyweight billed by many as the next Anthony Joshua makes his Commonwealth Games debut.

Born in Moscow to a Nigerian father and Russian mother, the 25-year-old will fight in the Team England colours after moving to host city Birmingham aged seven.

Having only donned the gloves for the first time aged 18 at Aston University, after being inspired by Olympic champion Joshua, Orie, who is one of over 1,100 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support, now returns to his hometown for his own tilt at gold.

The European bronze medallist, who has previously sparred with two-time world heavyweight champion AJ, starts his Birmingham 2022 campaign with a quarter-final bout against Trinidad and Tobago fighter Nigel Paul at the National Exhibition Centre.

Orie is far from the only England boxer in action, though, with featherweight Sameenah Toussaint looking to secure at least a bronze by coming through her quarter-final with Aussie Tina Rahimi.

Kiaran MacDonald also returns to action in the men’s flyweight division while light middleweight Harris Akbar faces Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh in a much-anticipated bout.

Away from the boxing ring, defending Commonwealth champions England face their sternest test to date in the netball against world champions New Zealand to decide who tops Pool B.

The NEC will also play host to para-powerlifters lifting three times their bodyweight, as Paralympic medallists Micky Yule, Olivia Broome and Zoe Newson take part in the one-day competition.

Elsewhere, the cycling moves to the Wolverhampton-road, where Welsh flagbearer Geraint Thomas competes in the time trial, while England’s men and women play their final group games in the hockey before the semi-finals at the University of Birmingham.

The action at Sandwell Aquatics Centre moves to the diving board as Jack Laugher attempts to defend his 1m springboard title, with 2018 bronze medallist James Heatly representing Scotland.

Five medals will also be up for grabs in the athletics at Alexander Stadium, where Andrew Pozzi will hope to challenge Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica in the 110m hurdles.

Meanwhile England's cricketers also play New Zealand in their final group game at Edgbaston, although they will have to make do without injured captain Heather Knight, while the first rhythmic gymnastics medals will be awarded at the team final.