Delic Partnership with Paradigm Healthcare of Georgia Brings Clinically Relevant Toxicology Testing to Ketamine Treatment for First Time

Psychedelic Treatment Chain Ketamine Infusion Centers Will Leverage State-of-the-Art Toxicology Testing Solution to Ensure Highest Quality Results Across Locations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Holding Corp Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (original source), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced a first of its kind partnership with Paradigm Healthcare , an independent clinical laboratory located in St. Simons, Georgia, United States, with a focus on high complexity, clinical toxicology, to bring state-of-the-art testing to Ketamine Infusion Centers LLC ("KIC"). Through the partnership, KIC will have access to Paradigm's Benchmark UDT™ toxicology solution that uses LC/MS/MS test methods to identify and accurately measure drug compounds in the body, ensuring the highest quality toxicology results and clinically relevant test data to support medical decision-making.

The addition of Paradigm's innovative Benchmark UDT™ test platform gives KIC the ability to:

Identify any type of drug that may already be present in a patient's system to avoid potential conflicts with ketamine infusion and to ensure patient safety before ketamine treatment is started.

Detect very high levels of ketamine and norketamine, thereby enabling KIC clinicians to make patient-specific treatment decisions and to ensure proper ketamine levels are maintained throughout infusion treatment.

Compare ketamine and norketamine levels with analytical data captured from Clinifusion EMR , including benchmarks when treatment started and ended, at what point patients began getting better, and the number of times the patient visited the clinics for treatments, to provide the best overview of a patient's treatment journey.

Matt Stang, founder and CEO of DELIC stated, "Paradigm's Benchmark testing platform brings state-of-the-art drug testing technology and new reporting tools to clinicians who use psychedelics to treat people with serious behavioral health conditions. We are proud to partner with Paradigm. By integrating their state-of-the-art testing capabilities, KIC will be able to provide patients suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD and other debilitating conditions the most accurate, personalized ketamine treatment protocol in the industry."

"We believe this partnership with Paradigm will take patient care to the next level," said Sonny Diaz, co-founder of KIC. "Their powerful toxicology testing gives us the ability to quickly assess a patient's system ahead of treatment and develop a custom plan for moving them through the protocol. Paired with data from Clinifusion EMR, we can see exactly when they started to get better and can keep people at the right levels to maintain their wellness. KIC will be the only clinic able to aggregate this type of analytical data and validate the results."

Catherine Veal, President, Paradigm stated, "We are very excited about this partnership with Delic and KIC. Paradigm is committed to providing the best scientific data available to support KIC and Delic in their efforts to combine laboratory science with the developing science of psychedelic treatments in patient care. Our industry-leading toxicology testing will now be available to help people who struggle with different behavioral health conditions, including PTSD, major depression, anxiety, as they undergo ketamine infusion to find their way back to better health and wellness."

KIC enables Delic to leverage its central hub of psychedelic education, media, and information sources to patients seeking psychedelic therapy. Delic Corp is uniquely positioned to bring digital awareness to its various holdings under the Delic Corp umbrella, and drive online users to brick and mortar holdings, including KIC's physical psychedelic clinics.

Over the last 3 years, KIC has expanded from Arizona to California, while overseeing 4,000 treatments delivered to date, and generating over USD$1.5MM in revenue. KIC operates under the Delic Corp umbrella, under the direction and guidance of Diaz, Dr. Christopher Ray, Rogelio Monzon, and Ganesh Acharya.

About Paradigm Healthcare

Paradigm is based in the United States and its laboratory is located in St. Simons, Georgia. Paradigm is accredited through the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and CLIA. Paradigm performs high-complexity toxicology testing. Paradigm's laboratory personnel are very experienced and understand the challenges clinicians face when using laboratory science to support quality patient care. For more information about Paradigm and its Benchmark UDT™ testing platform and support of KIC, contact Ananda Smith, Sales Director at +1 (602) 689-9102 or anandas@paradigm.healthcare. Paradigm is not affiliated with Paradigm Labs of Arizona.

About Ketamine Infusion Centers

Ketamine Infusion Centers ("KIC") is the leading ketamine infusion treatment clinic chain and one of the most experienced in the country, operating locations in California and Arizona. KIC's evidence-based practices, peer-reviewed studies, and superior quality products result in the best standard of care for legal psychedelic treatments to combat chronic diseases and pain disorders. Part of the Delic Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, KIC is committed to expanding greater treatment access for patients and improving patient outcomes.

About DELIC Corp.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs , the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities ‎in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered ‎under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state ‎securities laws and may not be offered or ‎sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. ‎Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of Delic's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to: information regarding the timing or terms upon which the Transaction will be completed; potential benefits of the Transaction; anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics); the ability of Delic to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Delic is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Delic to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the Transaction not closing as planned or at all or on terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the Transaction; direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to obtain future financing on suitable terms; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; risks inherent in the psychedelic treatment sector; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, Delic has made certain ‎assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: assumptions as to the time required to negotiate a definite agreement and complete matters related to the Transaction; the ability to consummate the Transaction; ‎the ability of the parties to ‎obtain, in a timely manner, the requisite regulatory, corporate and other third party approvals and the satisfaction of ‎other conditions to the ‎consummation of the Transaction on the proposed terms; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion ‎of management time on the Transaction.‎

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although Delic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and Delic does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to Delic or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

