Delic Corp to Present on Company's Expansion Strategy, Industry Outlook at H.C. Wainwright Conference

Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic Corp, will share the Company's strategic targets for the remainder of the year at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference from May 23-26

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC ) (OTCQB: DELCF ) (FRA: 6X0 ), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today shared details regarding Delic Corp CEO Matt Stang's participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference taking place May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Delic Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.)

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

May 23-26, 2022

Hosted in the Magic City, the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference is a four-day event consisting of keynote presentations, investor one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities and evening entertainment. At this year's conference, Stang will participate in one-on-one meetings and present the Company's expansion strategy. For those unable to attend this year's conference, his presentation will be available beginning June 10 at 7 a.m. EST. To register for this year's conference, please visit https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/ .

About Delic Corp, Inc.

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The Company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expectations of management with respect to the anticipated filing of the Required Filings, Company's ability to continue to satisfy the information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 as well as the duration of the MCTO. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, its subsidiaries and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delic-corp-to-present-on-companys-expansion-strategy-industry-outlook-at-hc-wainwright-conference-301549984.html

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c8834.html