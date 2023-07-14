Delia Smith denounces veganism, saying it doesn’t help the planet

Delia Smith says that younger generations are losing cooking skills and relying on more niche diets as meat becomes increasingly vilified - Getty Images Europe

Veganism is wrong and does not help the planet, Delia Smith has said.

The television chef warned that younger generations are losing cooking skills and relying on more niche diets as meat becomes increasingly vilified as harmful to the environment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While some people are turning to processed takeaways and ready meals, she took particular issue with the current trend towards veganism.

“Everything within me tells me that it’s wrong,” the 82-year-old told the Financial Times.

“If people just want to eat vegetables - and some people do - that’s fine. But don’t say you’re helping the planet, because you’re not. Full stop.”

Smith’s first public comments criticising veganism come as she warned that the perils of climate change were becoming intertwined with more authoritarian politics.

'Everything within me tells me that it’s wrong,' says the television chef of veganism - BBC

The celebrity chef told the newspaper: “We are backsliding as a society in every respect, and it’s very distressing.

“We’re in a very dangerous situation. There is so much horrendous stuff going on in the world. We’re heading for extinction. I just wish someone would wake up to the seriousness of the situation.

“We need young people... to get rid of all this old rubbish and do something new, do something different.

‘We all have a responsibility to do something’

“We’re waiting for something to come along - another leader, another prime minister, somebody to come and do something. But really each of us has a responsibility.

“What I think is sad is that we’ve had that responsibility dampened - we think we’re not important, we’re just ordinary people. I think we all can do something. It’s big, big, big stuff.”

Smith was previously a long-time Labour supporter, but she told a Telegraph subscribers’ event last June that she no longer was because they were not “any good”.

In her FT interview, Smith also revealed that she has no regrets about quitting television a decade ago.

She said: “When you’ve been through 20 seasons of asparagus, there’s not an awful lot left you can do with it. Know what I mean?”

She said she disliked MasterChef and never watches The Great British Bake Off, adding that seeing the likes of fellow famed chefs Prue Leith and Mary Berry still on TV makes her think “thank God they’re doing it”.

She said that she still loves food and cooking, but has lost interest in foodie culture and cooks far less nowadays as “the standing is quite hard”, instead preferring to let her husband of 52 years, Michael Wynn-Jones, serve up dishes instead.