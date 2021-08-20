Delhi's Nangal minor rape case: Facebook, Instagram remove Rahul Gandhi's post revealing victim's identity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Social media sites Instagram and Facebook have removed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post that revealed the identity of the parents of a minor girl who was raped and murdered in Delhi, official sources revealed on Friday.

"Instagram and Facebook removed Rahul Gandhi's post that revealed identity of the parents of a minor victim," sources told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Facebook had issued a notice to the Congress leader in a complaint regarding a video posted on Instagram which disclosed the identity of the victim.

As per the notice, the posting of video was regarded as "unlawful" under section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 288A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This comes after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked Facebook to come up with the action report on the video posted by Gandhi.

The Child Right's body was asked to take 'appropriate action' against his profile for violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Earlier, Twitter had temporarily locked Rahul Gandhi's account. Over this, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microblogging site is a "biased platform" and follows the government's directions.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent. (ANI)