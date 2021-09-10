Delhi's first multi-level bus parking to be developed at Hari Nagar, Vasant Vihar DTC depots

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Delhi government will develop multi-level bus parking facilities at various Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots.

The project, which is being executed by National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), also aims to develop two prime DTC depot sites- Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar- into world-class depots with 2-3 times the current parking capacity as well as retail spaces.

In a statement, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Like many others first, this multi-level bus parking will be yet another world-class, State of the Art public transport infrastructure that the Arvind Kejriwal Model of Governance will give to the people of Delhi."

"This facility, built on a self-sustaining, zero energy, will undoubtedly put Delhi in the list of world's top cities in public transport and transport infrastructure," he added.

After the development of this multi-level parking, the depots at Hari Nagar I and II, and Vasant Vihar will be able to accommodate 330 and 400 buses each.

These depots will also account for basement parking of over 2.6 Lakh sq. ft, accommodating over 690 cars and retail spaces. These depots are designed with a vibration isolation system by use of steel helical springs, after noise and vibration impact analyses, and a 45 degree angle for maximum parking efficiency.

Apart from these two sites, DTC colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar 3 are being redeveloped into residential units along with retail and commercial facilities. These will also include EWS housing as per Delhi Master Plan 2021 norms.

Earlier in October 2020, DTC had signed an MoU with NBCC, wherein NBCC will act as Project Management Consultants for the development of its major land parcels in various locations across Delhi.

Construction of these Multi-level bus depots will start by the end of this year and will be completed in a phased manner by 2024. (ANI)