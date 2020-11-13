Delhi's Air Quality in 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali festivities

A photo from Okhla area in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 13 (ANI): With the festive weekend around the corner, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in 'very poor' category, as per the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday.

According to SAFAR, the overall AQI in Delhi was at 326 today morning.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality was in 'very poor' category at Okhla Phase-2 area.

A young athlete living near Okhla said, "Being an athlete, it gets very difficult for me to practice my profession as continuous depletion of air quality hampers my respiratory system."

Meanwhile, the air quality near the Welcome Metro Station at Shahadara also entered the 'very poor' category.

On November 11, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed hope that the newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality would reduce pollution in Delhi.

Javadekar further said, "I am hopeful that the Commission for Air Quality Management will reduce pollution further. We have also invested Rs 85,000 crore in implementing the BS-VI standard - with BS-VI engine and fuel, pollution can be reduced by 70 per cent. The number of trucks entering Delhi has also reduced by 50,000." (ANI)