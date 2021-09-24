Delhi Woman Gets 2 Crore Compensation from ITC Maurya for Wrong Haircut

We've all had moments where a barber or stylist seriously screwed up our hair and all we did was shake our head, compliment and thank them and silently walked out of the salon while continuously resisting the urge to cry. However, this woman from Delhi decided to speak up against the injustice done to her, and actually ended up with a compensation of 2 crores!

The incident took place at Delhi's ITC Maurya Hotel in April 2018 when the woman first went there for a haircut and salon treatment. She used to have long hair and due to a mistake on the hairdresser's part, her hair was cut extremely short, so much so that it was only 4 inches long, and reached just above her shoulders.

She first asked for her regular stylist, but since they were not available, she went with a replacement. According to her complaint, she was "shocked and surprised to observe that despite her specific instructions for long flicks/layers covering her face in the front and at back, and 4-inch straight hair trim from the bottom," the hairstylist had "chopped of her entire hair leaving only 4-inch from the top touching her shoulder."

The matter was taken up with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that awarded her Rs 2 crores as compensation. She further stated in her complain that the salon offered her a "dubious treatment" and that it resulted in her scalp burning and being damaged. The materials used for the treatment worsened her hair even more.

In an order passed by Justice RK Agrawal and Dr SM Kantikar, it stated that there is "no doubt that women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair" and that they “spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition." Because of this, the woman was awarded the compensation she got.

This is how you make the best out of a bad hair day!

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Delhi Woman Gets 2 Crore Compensation from ITC Maurya for Wrong HaircutThis is The Song That Bigg Boss 15's 'Jungle' Theme Reminds Salman Khan of . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.