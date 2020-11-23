Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions Grip National Capital As Icy Cold Winds Blow From Himalayas, Temperature Likely to Be 8 Degree Celsius

New Delhi, November 23: Residents of Delhi felt the chill in the air as cold wave conditions along with dense fog prevailed in the national capital during the morning hours on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast has predicted that the national capital would witness a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius today. The weather agency added that a maximum of 25 degree Celsius will prevail in Delhi today. Moreover, the national capital will experience fog or mist in morning and partly cloudy sky later'. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD''s regional forecasting centre in Delhi said that the icy cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury. He added saying that the minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Sunday was the lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius. Winter Could Be Colder This Season Due to Prevailing La Nina Conditions, Says IMD DG.

Temperature drops in Delhi, India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature of 8° Celsius & maximum of 25° Celsius today. National capital to experience 'Fog/mist in morning & partly cloudy sky later', as per IMD forecast. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and Moti Bagh.



The IMD said that the minimum temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next four to five days under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance. On Sunday, the minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius. This was the lowest in the month of November since 2003, as a cold wave swept parts of the city. On Friday, the national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in the month in 14 years, according to the IMD.

The IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November. Meanwhile, the all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938.