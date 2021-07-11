Delhi Unlock: Academic meets at schools, colleges allowed; metro services, buses continue at 50% capacity

Under the seventh phase of easing of coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the National Capital, the Delhi government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in educational institutions to open with 50 percent capacity from Monday.

However, students won't be allowed to physically attend schools, stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that "only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work."

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Check what's allowed and what's not:

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on 19 April due to surging COVID infections.

Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 percent seating capacity, the order stated.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, the DDMA had said.

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on 26 July, said the order.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 76 new cases - the 11th consecutive day that the city has reported less than 100 new cases.

The positivity rate in the city currently stands at 0.09 per cent and there are 792 active cases.

With inputs from PTI

