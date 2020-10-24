Delhi University UG admission 2020: DU Joint Admission Test final rank list released, check at du.ac.in

Delhi University UG admission 2020: The Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2020 rank list has been released by the varsity on its official website " du.ac.in. The DU JAT 2020 rank list mentions shortlisted candidates' name, application form number, roll number, score (in percentage), best four scores, final score, category-wise ranks.

Reports said that the final score of students is calculated as a 65:35 weighted mean of the Shift-Adjusted Mark and the 'Best 4'.

The Best 4 is the average marks secured by the students on four subjects including English and Mathematics in their Class 12 examination.

Students will be allotted colleges on 26 October.

Pratik Ganguly has secured the first position with a final score of 90.18, the DU JAT 2020 rank list showed.

To check DU JAT 2020 rank list, candidates can click here. Once the window opens, press Ctrl+F and type your name or roll number to check your rank in the list.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics in colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi.

The DU JAT 2020 was conducted on 7 September. Students who have qualified in the exam will be called for counselling process and seat allocation.

The computer-based test (CBT) was held for a total of 400 marks and the exam comprised of questions based on Quantitative Ability, General English, Reasoning and Analytical Ability, and Business and General Awareness.

