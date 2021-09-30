Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Apply for more than 200 vacancies at du.ac.in

The Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor in various departments. The last date to apply for the concerned posts is 20 October.

Aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at http://du.ac.in./.

Through this recruitment drive, the university aims at filling a total of 251 vacancies. Currently, the direct link to apply for the positions has not been activated yet on the official website.

Interested candidates must read the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification. Also, the forms should be filled in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments required. Following this, shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round.

Applicants should note that the direct hiring of Assistant Professors will be based on merit and selection done by the duly constituted Selection Committees.

For more information and details check the official notifications here.

Application Fees

Applicants should note that the application fee for UR/OBC/EWS categories is Rs 500. Payment should be made online through debit or credit card or Net Banking. However, the application fee has been exempted for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and women aspirants.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should have secured a minimum of 55 percent marks at the master's level for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres. Moreover, the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of Assistant Professor.

Selection Procedure:

Aspirants called for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of academic and other related credentials. Further on, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

