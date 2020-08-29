Delhi University to hold second phase of online open-book exams for final year UG, PG students from 14 Sept

The Delhi University will conduct the second phase of online open book exam (OBE) exams from 14 September. Students of final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses, who could not appear in the first phase or have failed to upload and submit the scanned images of the answer scripts, can take the exam.

The university in its notice said that the examination is a one-time measure in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase started on 10 August and will continue till 31 August.

The varsity said that students under the PWD category who have appeared in the first phase of the exam but wish to improve their performance in selected papers can also appear for the second phase.

"The best grade/marks secured by the student based on the two examinations shall be taken into consideration for the preparation of results," it said.

The exam will be conducted in both offline and online-mode. Students in their exam forms will have to specify the mode of receiving question papers and submission of answer scripts.

Students of regular colleges affiliated to DU can apply online at the official website of the university from 30 August, reported NDTV.

The last date of submission of examination forms is 8 September.

The schedule for the UG courses exam will be available on the website in the first week of September. The exam will be held in two sessions in a day.

The total duration of the exam is three hours. Students who chose the option to receive questions papers through email and submit the scanned images/ photos of answer scripts online will be getting four hours to complete the exam.

The PWD category candidates who will appear for the exam in offline mode will get 5 hours to write the exam.

For minimum contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi University will ask students taking the exam in offline mode to get their own sheets of paper to write their answers.

Examinees will also be allowed to carry electronic gadgets including cell phones, laptops or tablets to the exam hall.

Question papers to students taking the exam via online mode will be sent on WhatsApp or email instead of printed paper.

According to the Indian Express, the university in a data submitted to court mentioned that of the total 82,852 students (excluding the School of Open Learning), 80,139 had registered for the exams, of which 79,533 had been able to log in to the DU portal.

Out of this, 76,040 students attempted papers and finally 71,103 submitted the answer sheets on the portal.

As for SOL, of 1.7 lakh students, around 1.5 lakh had registered. Among them 1.47 lakh were able to log in to the exam portal. However, 1.36 lakh finally attempted the paper and 1.26 lakh submitted their answer sheets.

The university said 15,754 SOL students and 7,975 other DU students had submitted their answer sheets via email.

