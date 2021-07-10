Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Daughter's Friend, Dumps His Body Outside a Gym in Karawal Nagar, Arrested

New Delhi, July 10: In a shocking incident, a man alledgely killed his daughter's friend and dumped his body outside a gym, about one kilometre from his home, in Karawal Nagar in Delhi. As per reports, the victim, a 20-year-old, went to meet the accused's daughter at her home on Wednesday. When he came caught the victim, an enraged accused allegedly victim’s limbs with a rope and assaulted him with a belt, stick and a pair of scissors and he died. Following which in an attempt to dispose off his body, the man dumped it outside the gym. The police arrested the accused on Friday. Delhi: 61-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Hangs Himself in Vasant Kunj After an Argument.

As per reports, the police was informed about an unidentified body outside a gym in Karawal Nagar and launched an investigation in this regard. DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain told the Hindustan Times, "Further probe revealed that he was in a relationship with a girl living in the neighbourhood. Her father was against their relationship. On Wednesday night, he went to meet her at her home but her father saw him." Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Dead Daughter, Her Friend After Spotting Them Together.

DCP Sain also told HT, “He confessed to the crime during questioning. The stick, belt, rope and the pair of scissors used in the crime were recovered from him. Raids are on nab his friend."

In a recent incident, a case of 'honour killing' was reported from Badhauli village from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. A man allegedly shot dead his daughter and friend, 16 and 18 years old respectively, after spotting them together. As per reports, the deceased were friends for the past few months and the girl's father, the accused, had strongly objected to it.