Delhi Riots: Accused In Conspiracy Case Plead For Warm Clothes, Medicines As Coronavirus Cases Rise In Jail

People hold placards during a press conference on the arrest of student activist Umar Khalid, on September 16, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI ― “We are out of clothes,” Meeran Haider, a PhD candidate at Jamia Millia Islamia University, told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat during a court hearing on 3 November in which the accused in the conspiracy case of the Delhi riots said they don’t have access to warm clothes and medicines inside Tihar jail.



Adit Pujari, lawyer for Devangana Kalita and Natashta Narwal, two graduate students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, requested Rawat to pass a joint order for all the accused to get warm clothes inside the jail.

Sarwar Jahan, co-counsel for her sister Ishrat Jahan, a former Congress Party councillor, said that Jail No. 16 inside Tihar Jail had been quarantined because five inmates were showing Covid-19 symptoms, and her family’s request to give her a warm tracksuit was denied. “We went there for a physical meeting but the family members were not allowed to meet,” she said. “Please pass a general order so that we can give warm clothing to them.”

Sowjhanya Shankaran, who represents Asif Iqbal Tanha, a Persian language student at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, said she too wanted warm clothes and bedsheets for her client. “While the jail rules allow this, the jail superintendent is not allowing this without a court order,” she said.

The hearing on 3 November was about the Delhi Police’s failure to comply with the Judge Rawat’s 21 October order telling the police to supply hard copies of the chargesheet in FIR 59/2020, the conspiracy case of the Delhi riots, to the 21 accused in the case. The Delhi Police on 3 November moved the Delhi High Court against Rawat’s order to provide the accused with hard copies of the chargesheet.

Of the 21 arrested in the FIR, including political activist and PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Umar Khalid, 15 have been charged with terrorism, murder and conspiracy. Only two people — Safoora Zargar, an anthropology student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who was pregnant when she was arrested amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Faizan Khan, a salesman of mobile phone SIMS, against whom the Delhi High Court did not find any prima facie evidence, have been granted bail.

The Delhi Police’s conspiracy case pins the blame for the February riots on the people who led the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December and January, including students and activists in their twenties and thirties. Critics have characterized the Delhi Police’s investigation as an operation to silence any dissent against the Narendra Modi government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has pushed the country towards Hindu majoritarianism.

The Delhi Police maintains it was carrying out an unbiased investigation.

Most of the 53 people killed in the riots were Muslim.

As lawyer after lawyer made the same request to get warm clothes to their client in the hearing on 23 November, Judge Rawat said, “I’m not getting this particular point. For these small things, I’m not able to understand why lawyers have to move applications?”

Shankaran, Tanha’s lawyer, replied, “My lord, for basic things like slippers…”

Sarwar Jahan said, “Even basic plastic slippers have not been provided to the inmate. She fell down and she had serious injury in the bathroom and the superintendent (Tihar jail) denied giving her a basic slipper. The slipper that is being provided in the canteen is very slippery. We are not being able to give her even the basic plastic slipper.”

Rawat said, “I still can’t understand this.”

Public prosecutor Amit Prasad said that in a previous submission, the state’s position is that anything that needs to be sent to an inmate cannot be physically delivered, but has to be parceled. “It is only because of the Covid reasons that they are not allowing that,” he said. “That is what I understood that day.”

Mehmood Pracha, lawyer for Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA graduate, said, “From my experience, that is not the case. They don’t accept.”

Covid-19 cases in Tihar

Ishrat Jahan, the former Congress Party councillor, said that in Tihar jail where she is lodged, eight people had been quarantined after displaying symptoms for Covid-19, and she believed that five of them had been hospitalized at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.