Delhi reports 89 fresh COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): After witnessing this year's lowest single-day spike on Saturday, Delhi recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital had witnessed 85 fresh infections on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, the national capital registered 285 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,07,401.

The number of active infections also dropped to 1,568.

The health bulletin also informed that 170 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks have been added on the ICMR portal yesterday by the Central Jail Hospital in Tihar Prisons.

The positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, the lowest so far, was registered after 74,198 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

The cumulative caseload of the national capital reached 14,33,934 while the death toll mounted to 24,965 deaths.

The fatality rate in the national capital currently stands at 1.74 per cent.

As many as 54,297 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 19,901 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,12,77,877 tests have been done so far.

According to the bulletin, 2,07,557 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while cumulative 73,36,559 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31. The Delhi government has also allowed gymnasiums to open with 50 per cent capacity and permitted weddings at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons from Monday.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)