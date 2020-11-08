Delhi reports 7,745 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 41,857

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi on Sunday reported 7,745 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the national capital to 4,38,529.

According to a Health Bulletin from the Delhi government, national capital reported 77 deaths, while 6,069 people recovered from the viral infection today.

Delhi currently has 41,857 active COVID-19 cases, and a total of 3,89,683 recoveries/discharges/migrations have been reported. The death toll due to Coronavirus has reached 6,989 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968.

The country's death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today. (ANI)