Delhi reports 24 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to a Delhi government Health Bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the city stand at 14,38,658 including 391 active cases. The positivity rate is 0.27 per cent.

With 66 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries have gone up to 14,13,182. The total fatalities remain at 25,085 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

A total of 69,465 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of which, 46,555 were RT-PCR tests and 22,910 were Antigen tests.

The national capital has 98 containment zones.

While India logged 31,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 33,594,803, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Of the new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 19,682 cases.

The active caseload now stood at 3,00,162 which is the lowest in 188 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent and are currently at 0.89 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. (ANI)