Delhi reports 2,832 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): A total of 2,832 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Monday taking the total count of cases to 3,59,488.

According to the Delhi government, the number of active cases in Delhi is 25,786.

It said 3,736 patients recovered and migrated in the past 24 hours taking the number of recoveries to 3,27,390. With 54 deaths, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 6,312 in the national capital.

A total of 43,98,819 samples have been tested so far in the national capital for coronavirus.

The cumulative positivity rate as of Monday stands at 8.17 per cent in the union territory, while case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.76 per cent. (ANI)