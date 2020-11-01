Delhi public buses start running in full seating capacity; some commuters happy, some sceptical

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): As public buses in Delhi began running in a full seating capacity from Sunday, amid the third wave of rising COVID-19 cases, some commuters expressed discontent, while others seemed happy with the state government's move.

Deepak Tyagi, a DTC bus conductor, said the permission to allow passengers in full capacity was given to ease their conveyance issues amid the COVID-19 crisis. "There will be no change in the fare; women can still travel for free."

A passenger, Vinod Kumar Bisth, expressed satisfaction over the state government's decision as he was facing problems in getting buses because of the seat limits during the lockdown.

On the other hand, another commuter said this is a very dangerous decision as it might increase the chances of being infected. "The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Delhi and this decision might become another reason for the rise in infection in the national capital," said the passenger.

The Delhi government on Saturday had said intra-state passenger movement in buses (DTC and Clusters) with full seating capacity would be allowed on a trial basis till November 8 or further orders, subject to the condition that no one shall be allowed to travel in a standing position and without a mask. (ANI)