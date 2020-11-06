Delhi Pollution: Former Chief Secretary to Head Air Quality Panel

Considering the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, former Chief Secretary of Delhi government, M Kutty, was appointed chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on 5 November.

Professor Mukesh Khare, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Ramesh KJ, Ex-Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been appointed as the full-time technical members of the Commission, an order from the Personnel Ministry said. Other than these two members, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be the full-time member of the panel, PTI reported.

The panel members have been appointed for a term of three years or until attainment of the age of 70 years.

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre had on October 29 introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years jail term and Rs 1 crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Mr Kutty, an IAS officer from the 1985 of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, retired as Petroleum Secretary in April this year. He has also served as the Chief Secretary of Delhi, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouFAQ: What Are the Latest UGC Guidelines on Reopening Colleges? . Read more on India by The Quint.