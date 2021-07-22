Delhi police ramp up preventive measures to avoid entry of "miscreant" at Tikri border ahead of farmer protest

DCP, Outer District, Parvinder Singh. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police have come out with preventive arrangements to check the entry of any miscreant at the Tikri border ahead of farmers' planned protest for the repeal of three farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Outer District, Parvinder Singh, said, "We have placed preventive arrangements to avoid the entry of any miscreant at the Tikri border. The arrangement has been put in place as they (farmers) haven't received permission to hold protest here."

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, farmers will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of three new agricultural laws. Delhi Police on Wednesday permitted farmers to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the scrapping of agricultural laws after undertaking received from them that the farmers would not march towards the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait had left for the Singhu border where farmers will gather from across all the protesting sites and will then move towards Delhi to hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar.

Following the row, heavy security is being deployed at Singhu border and Tikri Border in view of farmers' protest against at Jantar Mantar amid monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)