Delhi Police’s Photo Op With Sushil Kumar Sparks Uproar

Images of Delhi police personnel posing for the camera with the murder accused wrestler, Sushil Kumar, have sparked a furore.



Cops posted with the special cell and 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed police took pictures with Kumar when he was being taken from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail on Friday morning, according to the Indian Express. A Delhi court has extended his judicial custody till 9 July in relation to the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar.

In the photographs that went viral, Kumar is flanked by the police personnel, many in their official uniform. A policeman can also be seen clicking photos of his colleagues with the wrestler. Neither the star wrestler nor the police personnel were wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Sushil Kumar, the only Indian to have won two individual Olympic medals, was arrested by the Delhi police on May 23 in connection with the alleged murder of Dhankar, his junior at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium. Kumar had been on the run for three weeks.



The police have alleged that Kumar and his associates had thrashed the young wrestler and his two friends in the parking lot of the stadium premises.

Earlier this month, a Delhi Court rejected Kumar’s request seeking a special diet, exercise bands and protein supplements, saying his demand appeared to be desires and not necessities.

