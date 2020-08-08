Delhi Police to Fine Drivers Driving Without a Mask, Even if They are Alone in Car

Vehicle owners in New Delhi will now be penalised for not wearing a Covid-19 mask while driving their personal vehicle. The new rules and fines are part of the Covid-19 crisis which the Delhi Police are enforcing to ensure that vehicle owners, especially those owing two-wheelers, are not exposed to the surroundings when they step out of their homes. Furthermore, for those owing two-wheelers, will be required to wear a mask even inside their helmet. Car owners, on the other hand, are being slapped with a fine for exactly the same reason if two persons inside the vehicle are doing without Covid-19 masks, as per a report by Carandbike.

The latest decision comes at a time when Covid-19 cases across the country, especially in the national capital, are showing no signs of abetting. Although cars are considered personal space, many car owners often step out of their homes without putting on their masks, thereby increasing the chances of contracting the deadly infection. According to sources, car owners in Delhi, who are found driving with their handkerchiefs wrapped around their faces instead of wearing a mask, could also attract a steeper fine.

To put things into perspective, in many states, like those in Maharashtra in Uttar Pradesh, police book thousands of car owners as they are often found to be flouting Covid-19 restrictions, despite the strict guidelines.