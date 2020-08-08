Delhi Police to Fine Those Driving Without a Mask, Even if They are Alone in Car

Vehicle owners in Delhi will now be penalised if they are caught not wearing a mask while driving their cars, even if the driver is alone in the vehicle. This mandate comes as a part of updated rules which are being implemented by the Delhi Police in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The rules have also been updated for two-wheelers owners as they will now be required to wear a mask under their helmet at all times, as per a report by Carandbike.

The report goes on to mention that this has been done keeping certain situations in mind where the drivers can be caught exposed without their mask, for example, if they need to roll down the windows and interact with someone or maybe to ask for directions. Additionally, it has to be a proper mask which has to be worn and things like handkerchief wrapped around their face will not be counted as proper protection and could attract a fine.

The latest decision comes at a time when Covid-19 cases across the country, especially in the national capital, are showing no signs of slowing down. Although one might argue that cars can be considered as a personal space, many drivers often step out of their homes without putting on their masks, thereby increasing the chances of contracting the deadly infection.

To put things into perspective, in many states, like those in Maharashtra and in Uttar Pradesh, police have been booking thousands of car owners as they are often found to be flouting Covid-19 restrictions, despite the strict guidelines.